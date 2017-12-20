Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-12-20 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On December 20, 2017, the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to impose a fine in the amount of 1000 euros to PRFoods AS for violation of Nasdaq Tallinn rules and regulations chapter Requirements for Issuers (hereinafter RI) clauses 1.2.1, 2.1.3, 2.1.5, 2.4.1, 3.2.1, 3.2.2 and 7.2.3.



Background:



According to RI clause 1.2.1 the Issuer is obliged to secure disclosure of information stated in RI in such a form and within such time limits as specified in RI.



According to RI clause 2.1.3 the Issuer does not depend on the performance of any formalities necessary for its occurrence and disclosure of information shall not be delayed with the excuse of waiting for an event or circumstance to become official. If the event has occurred or its occurrence is likely, but the formalities necessary for the occurrence of the event, or any other formalities, have not been performed at the moment of disclosure of information, or if another condition or risk relates to the occurrence of the event, such facts shall be presented along with the information being disclosed.



According to RI clause 2.1.5 the Issuer is obliged to disclose all the information on the Issuer subject to disclosure pursuant to the provisions of RI, including information on any significant subsidiaries belonging to the same group as the Issuer.



According to RI clause 2.4.1 information is deemed disclosed when it is made public as a notice through the Exchange Information System.



According to RI clause 3.2.1 an Issuer shall immediately disclose information on any changes in the composition of the management board, the supervisory board and audit committee, or any change of auditors or procurators.



According to RI clause 3.2.2 the Issuer is required to disclose a short description of the previous three years' professional experience and occupations in managements of the companies of the person as well as information about the number of the Issuer's shares with voting rights held by the person.



According to RI clause 7.2.3 An Issuer is required immediately disclose all the resolutions adopted by the general meeting.



Circumstances:



PRFoods AS published a stock exchange announcement on June 15, 2017 at 5:00 PM, informing that PRFoods as the sole shareholder of Saaremere Kala AS adopted a decision on May 2, 2017 to recall Indrek Kasela from the Supervisory Board and name Mairi Paiste to be the new member of the Supervisory Board. In addition, the Supervisory Board of Saaremere Kala AS decided on May 2, 2017 to elect Indrek Kasela to be the Member and Chairman of the Management Board of Saaremere Kala AS.



The stock exchange announcement published on June 15, 2017 did not include information about Mairi Paiste's holdings (voting rights) of Issuer's shares. PRFoods disclosed missing information on June 16, 2017 after the request of stock exchange.



According to the notice of convening the extraordinary general meeting published on November 15, 2017 the general meeting of PRFoods AS was held on December 11, 2017 at 11:00 AM. The resolutions adopted at the general meeting were published via stock exchange announcement on December 11, 2017 at 9:40 PM.



