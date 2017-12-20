Record number of transfers valued at $379.8 billion market cap joining Nasdaq from NYSE in 2017



Leading U.S. exchange in total number of IPOs for 16 consecutive quarters



NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced today that it welcomed a total of 262 new listings so far in 2017 - including 133 initial public offerings (IPOs) and 33 transfers. The record-breaking year of exchange transfers is a validation of our long-term commitment to listed companies across all sectors at any stage of their growth journeys. Nasdaq has extended its IPO leadership to 16 consecutive quarters in the U.S. with a 62 percent win rate. Notable IPOs in 2017 included Roku, Redfin, CarGurus, National Vision, Denali and Hamilton Lane.



This year, the total market value of all companies joining Nasdaq from the NYSE since 2005 has exceeded $1.2 trillion dollars. In 2017, Nasdaq welcomed a total of 33 switches, including 12 companies and 21 exchange traded products (ETPs), with a combined market value of approximately $379.8 billion. Company transfers included PepsiCo, Inc. ($165.8B market cap), Principal Financial Group ($20.6B market cap), Workday ($21.8B market cap), Brookfield Property Partners ($15.4B market cap), Xcel Energy ($25.7B market cap) and Visteon ($4B market cap). PepsiCo is the largest exchange switch to date.



Maintaining its position as the leading global listing venue, companies from a diverse range of industries and countries successfully launched their IPOs on Nasdaq in 2017, raising a total of approximately $15.1 billion. Nine of the top 10 best performing U.S. IPOs chose Nasdaq as their home exchange as well as 8 of the top 10 performing technology IPOs (as of the market close on December 15, 2017).



Nasdaq Weighted IPO Return 2017 Total IPOs 133 23.6 % Tech IPOs 19 70.5 % Major Indices DOW 24.9 % S&P 500 19.63 % Nasdaq 29 %



Data source: Nasdaq, as of market close on December 15, 2017



"Since 1971, Nasdaq has supported many of the world's most innovative and admired companies and we couldn't be more proud to be the long-term partner throughout all stages of their journeys - before, during and after the IPO," said Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange. "This year, we welcome the next generation of entrepreneurs and some of the most recognized global brands to the Nasdaq family, while celebrating milestones of Nasdaq listed companies including Amazon, Starbucks and Celgene. Their achievements are the cornerstone of our nation's economic growth, delivering breakthrough innovations in technology, medicine, entertainment and all areas that impact our daily life."



Companies celebrating their listing milestones include:



-- Amazon.com, Inc. (ticker: AMZN) - listed on May 16, 1997, celebrating its 20 th listing anniversary. The stock opened at $18 per share in 1997 and is trading above $1,000 today. -- Starbucks Corporation (ticker: SBUX) - listed on July 2, 1992, celebrating its 25 th listing anniversary. Since its listing on Nasdaq, it grew from 165 stores to over 26,000 global locations. -- Celgene Corp. (ticker: CELG) - listed on August 7, 1987, celebrating its 30 th listing anniversary. There are more than 300 clinical trials at major medical centers using compounds from Celgene. -- Netflix, Inc. (ticker: NFLX) - listed on May 23, 2002, celebrating 15 th listing anniversary. Founded in 1997, Netflix was a video mailing service. Today Netflix reaches 100 million subscribers globally and transforms the entertainment industry with its original content.



2017 Total New Listings* 262 Initial Public Offerings** 133 Other Listings 56 ETPs (including ETP transfers) 61 Company Transfers to Nasdaq from Competing Exchanges*** 12



*Data source: Nasdaq, FactSet, EDGAR Online, January 1, 2017 - December 15, 2017 **Includes the following capital raising events in the U.S. as priced in 2017: IPO, REIT, SPAC, BDC, Foreign Exchange Dual Listing, Best Effort and Spin-offs ***Includes all transfers announced as of December 19, 2017



The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Information about the company is provided by the company or comes from the company's public filings and is not independently verified by Nasdaq. Neither Nasdaq nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.



About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.



Media Relations Contact: + Emily Pan + Stephanie Lowenthal + (646) 441-5120 + (646) 441-5073 + emily.pan@nasdaq.com + Stephanie.Lowenthal@nasdaq.com



- NDAQG -