Active Biotech: Active Biotech provides updated information about the company's financial position

Active Biotech has received a waiver (exemption) from its commitment to the bank that finances the company's property in Lund that the company's liquidity should never fall below SEK 30 million.



This exemption applies until and including February 27, 2018, during which time the company must produce a sale of the property at a value that generates a liquidity supplement that meets the requirements for going concern, i.e. liquidity for twelve months of operation.



Unless this or any other solution is found before February 27, 2018, the company will not have funding for the coming twelve-month period.



Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties is in development for neurodegenerative diseases in partnership with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ANYARA, an immunotherapy, in development for cancer indications in partnership with NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd. Furthermore, commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com (http://www.activebiotech.com) for more information.

