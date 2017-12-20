AIM-listed residential property developer Telford Homes has exchanged contacts with U+I and Parkdale Investments for the purchase of a "significant" residential-led development site in Walthamstow for £33.9m. The 3.16 acre Equipment Works site has detailed planning consent for 257 open market homes, 80 affordable homes and 18,830 square feet of flexible commercial space. While the development can be marketed for individual sales, Telford expects to explore entering into a build to rent ...

