The US Senate has passed Trump's tax reform bill entailing the most drastic changes in US taxation since the 1980s, including a permanent tax cut for corporations but temporary tax relief for individuals. The $1.5trn tax reform was first voted on in the House of Representatives and approved by a vote of 227 to 203, followed by a vote of 51-48 in the Senate, with all republicans in the upper chamber of Congress voting in favour and all democrats against it. However, the House would have to vote ...

