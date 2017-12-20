Acticor Biotech, a clinical stage biotechnology company involved in the acute phase of thrombotic diseases, including stroke and other thrombosis disorders like pulmonary embolism, announces today the appointment of Dr Yannick Plétan as Chief Medical Officer. He will report to Gilles Avenard, CEO of Acticor Biotech and be responsible for leading all clinical development and medical affairs at Acticor Biotech. Acticor Biotech is strengthening its organisation in the perspective of the preparation of the clinical phase II for its lead candidate ACT017.

Dr Plétan is an expert in clinical development within the pharmaceutical industry, having previously held leadership positions at Roche, Pfizer, Sanofi and Pierre Fabre. Before joining Acticor Biotech, Dr Plétan served as Head of Medical Division and Member of the Board of the Foundation at Roche France and Member of the Global Medical Affairs Committee at Hoffman La Roche Ltd (Switzerland). Previously, he was Vice-President, Head of Medical and Scientific Division and Member of the Board of the Foundation at Pfizer. Dr Plétan is also Board member of Deinove SAS.

Dr Gilles Avenard, CEO of Acticor Biotech, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Yannick Plétan, who is bringing us his 30-year experience in the management team of international pharmaceutical companies. He will help the company achieve its ambitious goals. His experience in clinical development and regulatory affairs will be instrumental as we move forward our lead compound ACT017 into the preparation of several clinical phase II."

About Acticor Biotech: https://acticor-biotech.com/

About ACT017, the Therapeutic Candidate

Acticor is developing ACT017, a humanized Antibody Fragment (Fab). The therapeutic candidate is directed against a novel target of major interest, platelet glycoprotein VI (GPVI), and inhibits its action. Evidence of antithrombotic efficacy of ACT017 and safety of inhibition of GPVI have been established both ex vivo and in vivo. The target is involved in the growth of the thrombus, but not in physiological haemostasis. This limits the bleeding risk associated with its inhibition.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220005499/en/

Contacts:

Acticor Biotech:

Gilles Avenard

Chief Executive Officer

gilles.avenard@acticor-biotech.com

or

Media - NewCap:

Annie-Florence Loyer

afloyer@newcap.fr

+33(0) 1 44 71 00 12 +33(0) 6 88 20 35 59