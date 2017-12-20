TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/17 -- Millennial Esports Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GAME) company IDEAS + CARS today released a trailer video detailing the intense competition at the inaugural edition of World's Fastest Gamer. The groundbreaking competition saw more than 30,000 gamers compete for the chance to be a McLaren simulator driver, generating more than 10 million online views in the process. Now, all the action and excitement has been distilled into a one-hour special to be released in early 2018.

"Putting together this competition with McLaren was a fantastic experience for everyone involved and I think that is reflected in the video," says Millennial Esports CMO, Darren Cox. "More than anything though, producing this special has raised excitement levels about the upcoming 2018 edition of World's Fastest Gamer."

Rudy van Buren, a 25-year-old sales manager from Lelystad in the Netherlands, beat 11 other finalists to claim the title of World's Fastest Gamer. In the final round of the contest, an exacting four-hour assessment using McLaren's state-of-the-art Formula 1 simulator, van Buren beat countryman Freek Schothorst, a 20-year-old science, business, and innovation student from Amsterdam.

Also amongst the twelve finalists was Danish doctor Henrik Christian Drue, who qualifed through the mobile racing game Gear.Club. The flagship mobile gaming property of French game developer Eden Games, Gear.Club received more than 600,000 downloads during the qualifying period. In its first year of availability, Gear.Club was downloaded a total of more than 6.5 million times. A new console version of the game, Gear.Club Unlimited, was recently made available as the first realistic racing game for the Nintendo Switch.

"The success that Eden Games has enjoyed with Gear.Club, including being the chosen mobile platform for World's Fastest Gamer, is absolutely phenomenal," said Millennial Esports CEO, Alex Igelman. "With our investment scheduled to be finalized in January, we are confident that Eden Games will help lead Millennial into new and exciting revenue opportunities in 2018."

The World's Fastest Gamer trailer can be viewed on the Millennial Esports website by visiting https://millennialesports.com/. The website experience has recently been updated and upgraded as Millennial Esports continues to expand and achieve success in its quest to be the leading producer of Esports content for consumers & brands to engage.

"With all the new and fast paced developments occurring within Millennial and its subsidiaries, we felt that a fresh rollout of our corporate site would allow us the best avenue to showcase our progress," said Millennial Esports CTO, Adam Morrison.

Millennial Esports Corp.:

Millennial Esports provides turnkey global solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting.

-- MillennialEsports.gg is the premier operator of tournaments and building communities by and for gamers. -- IDEAS+CARS, based out of Motorsport Valley, UK, provides industry leading knowledge and intellectual property in the burgeoning and increasingly lucrative Esports racing genre. -- Eden Games will soon become part of Millennial Esports' offering in motor sports and racing. -- O'Gaming TV, based in Paris and a part of Alt Tab Productions, is an Esports video content production and events company, and a major player in live French-language esports streaming. -- thE Arena at Neonopolis is Las Vegas's first permanent Esports venue. The 15,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility accommodates more than 1000 people in comfort and provides technical services including facilities, expertise, and manpower for clients such as EA, Amazon, and Microsoft. -- Stream Hatchet, operating out of Barcelona, Spain, offers complete Esports data analytics solutions. The company focuses on providing actionable intelligence in a format that is easy to understand at a glance.

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Gavin Davidson

Millennial Esports

705-446-6630

gavin.davidson@millennialesports.com



Sharie Johnson

PR Insiders

702-604-3091

sharie@prinsidersfirm.com



Investor Contact:

Manish Grigo

Millennial Esports

416-569-3292

manish.grigo@millennialesports.com



