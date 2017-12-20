sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,909 Euro		-0,072
-0,72 %
WKN: A2DUEM ISIN: KYG1992S1093 Ticker-Symbol: C0X 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CISION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CISION LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CISION LTD
CISION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CISION LTD9,909-0,72 %