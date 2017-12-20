

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Bank said that it agreed to buy Fortis Advisors, a provider of private merger and acquisition post-closing shareholder representative services, having engaged in over 750 M&A transactions since 2011. The transaction is expected to close in February, and the terms will not be disclosed.



Upon the closing of the transaction, which is subject to customary conditions, Fortis will become a subsidiary of PNC Bank within its Corporate & Institutional Banking business, a leading national provider of products and services to middle market businesses.



Adam Lezack and Ryan Simkin, the other Fortis co-founders and managing directors, along with Fink and the rest of the Fortis team, will continue to operate the business out of San Diego.



