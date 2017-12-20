Florida Bar Hits the Brakes on TIKD, a Traffic Ticket Website for Practicing Law Without License Referral to Florida Supreme Court a Win for Florida Drivers: Founder Mark S. Gold, The Ticket Clinic

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2017 / The Board of Governors of the Florida Bar last week accepted the recommendation of The Florida Bar's Standing Committee on the Unlawful Practice of Law that traffic ticket website TIKD.com is violating Florida law by practicing law without a license or providing false or misleading information to unsuspecting customers. The matter now will be forwarded to the Florida Supreme Court for a final decision. If the Supreme Court agrees, it likely will issue an injunction against the company.

TIKD, a technology start-up, had sued industry pioneer The Ticket Clinic and the Florida Bar, claiming the two were conspiring to drive it out of business. The Florida Bar committees found that instead of simply allowing Florida drivers to contest traffic tickets from their smartphones, TIKD likely was breaking Florida law and putting consumers at risk.

The website "is replete with legal advice, which not only constitutes the unauthorized practice of law, but is false and misleading," wrote Founder Mark S. Gold in his complaint regarding the Florida Bar's Unlicensed Practice of Law investigation against TIKD.com and principal Christopher Riley. The Ticket Clinic has 43 offices in Florida and California and 40 full-time attorneys who successfully have handled some five million cases.

"This is a Pandora's box. A slippery slope," Gold wrote. "If allowed, TIKD is the first of many non-lawyers attempting to cash in on the legal profession, without the supervision required by the Florida Bar."

TIKD had filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida in November seeking millions in damages, injunctions against anti-competitive practices, and a jury trial.

TIKD bills itself as an app/technology company, much like Uber or Lyft. But if a ride-sharing service makes a mistake, customers don't risk suspension of their license or arrest, Gold said. Among the website's promises, it boasts it can "GET RID OF YOUR TICKET" or help clients avoid "multiple trips to the courthouse."

"There's no 'app.' It's just a website replete with false statements. You're not hiring a lawyer, they are. And they promise to pay your fine if they lose. Bar rules do not allow an attorney to pay a client's fine," Gold said. "Of course, these guys don't play by the rules, because they are not bound by them. We believe the Florida Supreme Court will shut them down."

SOURCE: The Ticket Clinic