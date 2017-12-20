QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/17 -- Komet Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KMT) ("Komet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mathieu Savard as director.

Mr. Savard is Vice-President Exploration Quebec for Osisko Mining since October 2016. With over 19 years' experience on several exploration projects in Northern Quebec and Canada, M. Savard graduated from the Universite du Quebec a Montreal with a bachelor's degree (B.Sc.) in earth sciences and economic geology. Prior to joining Osisko Mining, he was Chief Geologist at Osisko Exploration James Bay Ltd. for all their activities in Quebec. For 15 years prior to working with the Osisko Group, M. Savard was a senior member of the Virginia Gold Mines team and, as Project Manager, was instrumental to the development of the world-class Eleonore gold deposit in Northern Quebec and was part of the discovery team of the Coulon base metal deposit. Mr. Savard and the Virginia team received the AEMQ's prestigious Prospector of the Year Award in 2004 for the discovery of both the Eleonore gold deposit and Coulon base metal deposit. In October 2017, Mr. Savard along with the Osisko Mining team received the AEMQ's Discovery of the Year Award for the Lynx deposit discovery on the Windfall Lake Project. He is a P.Geo. and a member of the Ordre des Geologues du Quebec and is a director of the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA) where he currently serves as Vice-President.

The addition of Mr. Savard to Komet team comes at a key time as Komet is working on the exploration plan for 2018. Mr. Savard is appointed as a replacement to M. Roby Begin, who resigned as a director for personal reasons. We want to thank Mr. Begin for his contribution to Komet evolution.

More information about the corporation is available at: http://kometgold.com.

