Cruiseline optimizes its campaigns with Tinyclues' AI-first marketing solution and sees campaign revenues more than doubled.

Cruiseline, the leading online travel agency specialized in ocean, sea and river cruises, has chosen Tinyclues and its AI-first marketing solution to invigorate the company's customer communication strategy.

This marks a departure for Cruiseline from its traditional marketing campaigns, based mostly on segmentation and purchase history data, that were underperforming in terms of revenues and missed opportunities.

"With 3 million customers today and the increasing impact of email communications, we needed to refine our campaigns to reflect the diversity of our customers and our catalogue", announces Cruiseline's Marketing director, Charles-Antoine Souplet.

Charles-Antoine Souplet reports that after just 3 months with Tinyclues, the company has seen campaign revenues more than double (as measured by multiple A/B test campaigns), while emailing volume has been cut in half. By replacing mass market operations with highly targeted campaigns, Cruiseline is now reaching the real future buyers for each offer, enhancing customer experience (and loyalty) along the way.

Not only is Cruiseline using Tinyclues' Deep AI capabilities to outperform existing campaigns, but the company is now running campaigns for more specialized offers that were impossible to address before, for lack of reliable targeting capabilities.

"Cruiseline is now able to send efficient campaigns for 100% of our product offer, compared to about half that in the past", adds Charles-Antoine Souplet. "Tinyclues has helped us shape a new marketing strategy in a very short period of time, without requiring any IT effort. The effect on revenue has been impressive, and projected ROI is very high. We've embarked on a long and fruitful journey with Tinyclues.

For Tinyclues, this latest client success story is especially satisfying. "Cruiseline recruited us because its marketing director had first-hand experience with our AI marketing solution, from a previous position with a large online retailer", explains Tinyclues CEO Davis Bessis. "He had already seen the positive impact of our solution on revenues and customer experience, and being tapped by him for this new mission was the ultimate testimonial.

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is the leading AI-first marketing solution enabling companies to generate additional revenue through intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues' ground-breaking solution uses Deep Artificial Intelligence to identify future buyers for any promoted item, even in the absence of recent intent. Companies like Brandalley, Cdiscount, Club Med, Corsair, Fnac, Lacoste, La Redoute, Manor, Rue du Commerce, Vente-privee, Sarenza, Vestiaire Collective, Voyages-sncf.com and more are using Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 500 million messages per month across channels such as email, mobile notifications, direct mail, call centers or Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable additional revenue. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics.

For more information, visit http://www.tinyclues.com

Twitter: @tinyclues

About Cruiseline

Founded in 2002, Cruiseline is a European leader in online cruise sales with a staff of 300. Cruiseline has the largest online offer with more than 9000 different itineraries across 45 cruise companies, with a strong presence in France, Italy, Spain and Latin America (Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina). In 2016, 130,000 passengers travelled using Cruiseline and a revenue of 128 million euros was achieved.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220005566/en/

Contacts:

Tinyclues

Caroline Tailleferd, Tel: +33 6 11 64 87 37

E-mail: caroline.tailleferd@tinyclues.com