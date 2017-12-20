The "Global Holmium Market Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Holmium is a rare earth element which belongs to the lanthanide series. It is a silvery-white metal which is soft, malleable and ductile. Holmium has its applications in halide lamps, control rods, crystal dopant, ceramics, magnets, and phosphors among others.

Holmium has the ability to absorb fission-bred neutrons and is useful in keeping the atomic chain reaction under control in nuclear reactors. Holmium has remarkable magnetic properties, which makes it useful in alloys for the production of magnets and as a flux concentrator for magnetic fields.

Moreover, holmium oxide provides yellow or red colouring for its use in cubic zircon and glass. Holmium components are used in solid-state lasers which have microwave applications and are useful in a variety of medical and dental settings. Furthermore, these components are used as a calibration standard for optical spectrophotometers, which are available commercially.

Growing investment in nuclear energy as an alternative to meet the energy demand, especially in the Asia Pacific region, will boost the demand for holmium. Moreover, the application of holmium components in lasers are useful in many surgery specialities, including urology, neurosurgery, and angioplasty and at various other medical setting is expected to boost the demand for holmium during the forecast period.

Segmentation

By Type

Oxide

Chloride

Metal

Carbonate

Others

By Application

Halide lamps

Optical fibre

Control rods

Phosphors

Others

Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc., Metall Rare Earth Limited, Canada Rare Earth Corporation, HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co., Ltd., and Baotou Iron and Steel (Group) Co., Ltd., among others.

