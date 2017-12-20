Polyolefins Workshop: The Fundamentals-to-Advances for Technology & Business Leaders (Atlanta, GA, United States - March 13-14, 2018)

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Polyolefins Workshop: Fundamentals-to-Advances for Technology & Business Leaders" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Although radical innovations are getting harder in a maturing chemicals / plastics industry, there is always a continuous need for incremental improvements. Demands from the marketplace and customers dictate that the New/Improved products be developed to deliver high-performance and in-time. Although polyolefins date as back as 1930's, new products & processes have continued to emerge.
This crash-course is designed to deliver the following:
- An executive overview of the Polyolefins field
- How to avoid the pitfalls in developing speedy & successful products
- Emerging Additives that enable the products customers are looking for.
You Will Learn:
- Historic Developments in Manufacturing Processes since 1930's
- Various Resin Types: Structure-Property-Processing Relationships
- Where is Still the Business Growth and Why?
- New Product Development Efforts
- Feedback on Your Questions from the Instructors
Agenda:
March 13, Tuesday, 2018
8:00-8:30
Breakfast & Registration
8:30-9:30
Critical Knowledge for Mastering Polymeric Materials
Molecular architect of polymers in the solid and molten states, concept of amorphous vs crystalline states and their dependence on structure & processing, as well as impact on properties, role of transitions such as Glass (Tg), Melting (Tm), solid and molten-state Crystallization (Tch and Tcc) in polymer characterization and understanding polymer flow & fabrication. Emphasis on controlling What / Why / How in order to achieve the desired Performance from a polymer.
9:30-12:00
Polyethylene (PE): 80 Years of Product-Process Evolutions
Historical development of low & high density (LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE) polyethylenes aided by catalytic systems based on Zeigler-Natta and metallocene technologies, key developments in manufacturing, control of structure and performance, and breadth of products enabling diverse applications will be presented
12:00-1:30
Lunch & Networking
1:30-4:00
Polypropylene (PP): 65 Years of Product-Process Evolutions
Historical development of this second most common plastic after PE since 1950's along with breadth of products enabling diverse applications, will be presented Dr. Raj Krishnaswamy, Director-Innovation & Technology, Braskem America, USA
4:00-6:00
Reception & Networking
March 14, Wednesday, 2018
8:30-9:15
Speeding up New Product Development-Polymer Formulations
Although radical innovations are getting harder in a maturing chemicals / plastics industry, there is always a continuous need for incremental improvements. Case-Histories will be discussed dealing with strategies on reducing failures and accelerating new product launches. Demands from the marketplace and customers while leading to Incremental Innovations can also present Accidental Opportunities; both leading to New Product Developments. 7-Principles of promoting accidental discoveries will be presented
9:15-10:30
Case-Histories of Value-Delivery via Plastics Modification
When the opportunities arise from marketplace intelligence to customer's wish list for new/improved products, it is a frequent occurrence to miss some key points, thereby leading to undesirable products or delays. Learnings for reducing such pitfalls will be presented.
10:30-4:30
Polyolefins (PE/PP) Modification via ADDITIVES
Additives for Improved Productivity, Release Properties, Color & Surface Aesthetics
r. Robert Sherman, Technical Director, Baerlocher USA
Breadth of Flame Retardants for Polyolefins & Future Trends
lade Squires, Sales Manager-Flame Retardants, Omya
Smarter Polyolefins with Titanate Coupling Agents
alvatore Monte, President, Kenrich Petrochemicals
Nucleating Agents & Clarifiers: Screening Tests & Property Improvement
Dr. Yash P. Khanna, InnoPlast Solutions, USA
Latest Developments in Fillers & Reinforcements for Polyolefins
Dr. Maz Bolourchi, Lab Manager-Polymer Applications, Imerys
New Polyolefin Antioxidant and Polymer Protector
Don Beuke, Technical Develop Leader, Mitsui Plastics
4:30-5:00
Polyolefins (PE/PP) Modification via PROCESSING
Role of orientation, annealing, heat setting, and cooling rates in controlling the thermo-mechanical and optical properties will be discussed
- Achieving Films of High-Clarity & High-Crystallinity Simultaneously
- Biaxially Oriented PP Films
- High-Performance PE Yarns
