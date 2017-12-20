Polyolefins Workshop: The Fundamentals-to-Advances for Technology & Business Leaders (Atlanta, GA, United States - March 13-14, 2018)

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Although radical innovations are getting harder in a maturing chemicals / plastics industry, there is always a continuous need for incremental improvements. Demands from the marketplace and customers dictate that the New/Improved products be developed to deliver high-performance and in-time. Although polyolefins date as back as 1930's, new products & processes have continued to emerge.

This crash-course is designed to deliver the following:

An executive overview of the Polyolefins field

How to avoid the pitfalls in developing speedy & successful products

Emerging Additives that enable the products customers are looking for.

You Will Learn:

Historic Developments in Manufacturing Processes since 1930's

Various Resin Types: Structure-Property-Processing Relationships

Where is Still the Business Growth and Why?

New Product Development Efforts

Feedback on Your Questions from the Instructors

Agenda:



March 13, Tuesday, 2018



8:00-8:30

Breakfast & Registration



8:30-9:30

Critical Knowledge for Mastering Polymeric Materials



Molecular architect of polymers in the solid and molten states, concept of amorphous vs crystalline states and their dependence on structure & processing, as well as impact on properties, role of transitions such as Glass (Tg), Melting (Tm), solid and molten-state Crystallization (Tch and Tcc) in polymer characterization and understanding polymer flow & fabrication. Emphasis on controlling What / Why / How in order to achieve the desired Performance from a polymer.



9:30-12:00

Polyethylene (PE): 80 Years of Product-Process Evolutions



Historical development of low & high density (LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE) polyethylenes aided by catalytic systems based on Zeigler-Natta and metallocene technologies, key developments in manufacturing, control of structure and performance, and breadth of products enabling diverse applications will be presented



12:00-1:30

Lunch & Networking



1:30-4:00

Polypropylene (PP): 65 Years of Product-Process Evolutions



Historical development of this second most common plastic after PE since 1950's along with breadth of products enabling diverse applications, will be presented Dr. Raj Krishnaswamy, Director-Innovation & Technology, Braskem America, USA



4:00-6:00

Reception & Networking



March 14, Wednesday, 2018



8:30-9:15

Speeding up New Product Development-Polymer Formulations



Although radical innovations are getting harder in a maturing chemicals / plastics industry, there is always a continuous need for incremental improvements. Case-Histories will be discussed dealing with strategies on reducing failures and accelerating new product launches. Demands from the marketplace and customers while leading to Incremental Innovations can also present Accidental Opportunities; both leading to New Product Developments. 7-Principles of promoting accidental discoveries will be presented



9:15-10:30

Case-Histories of Value-Delivery via Plastics Modification

When the opportunities arise from marketplace intelligence to customer's wish list for new/improved products, it is a frequent occurrence to miss some key points, thereby leading to undesirable products or delays. Learnings for reducing such pitfalls will be presented.



10:30-4:30

Polyolefins (PE/PP) Modification via ADDITIVES



Additives for Improved Productivity, Release Properties, Color & Surface Aesthetics

r. Robert Sherman, Technical Director, Baerlocher USA



Breadth of Flame Retardants for Polyolefins & Future Trends

lade Squires, Sales Manager-Flame Retardants, Omya



Smarter Polyolefins with Titanate Coupling Agents

alvatore Monte, President, Kenrich Petrochemicals



Nucleating Agents & Clarifiers: Screening Tests & Property Improvement

Dr. Yash P. Khanna, InnoPlast Solutions, USA



Latest Developments in Fillers & Reinforcements for Polyolefins

Dr. Maz Bolourchi, Lab Manager-Polymer Applications, Imerys



New Polyolefin Antioxidant and Polymer Protector

Don Beuke, Technical Develop Leader, Mitsui Plastics



4:30-5:00

Polyolefins (PE/PP) Modification via PROCESSING



Role of orientation, annealing, heat setting, and cooling rates in controlling the thermo-mechanical and optical properties will be discussed

Achieving Films of High-Clarity & High-Crystallinity Simultaneously

Biaxially Oriented PP Films

High-Performance PE Yarns

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cwd8d4/polyolefins?w=5



