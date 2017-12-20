ABI Analysts to Provide Strategic Guidance About Transformative Technologies to CES 2018 Attendees

OYSTER BAY, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies, is pleased to announce that 10 of our analysts will be available on-site at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2018 from January 9-12 for press interviews and one-to-one business meetings to discuss the most compelling transformative technologies. With an emphasis on operational technologies, transformative technologies can reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams.

Analysts in attendance and their associated research areas include the following:

Eric Abbruzzese , Principal Analyst, AR & Mixed Reality

, Principal Analyst, AR & Mixed Reality Dominique Bonte , Vice President, Verticals & End Markets

, Vice President, Verticals & End Markets Stuart Carlaw , Chief Research Officer, Research and Strategy

, Chief Research Officer, Research and Strategy Jonathan Collins , Research Director, Smart Home

, Research Director, Smart Home James Hodgson , Senior Analyst, Smart Mobility

, Senior Analyst, Smart Mobility Michael Inouye , Principal Analyst, Video, VR & OTT

, Principal Analyst, Video, VR & OTT Ryan Martin , Principal Analyst, Smart Manufacturing

, Principal Analyst, Smart Manufacturing Jamie Moss , Research Director, M2M, IoT, IoE

, Research Director, M2M, IoT, IoE Dan Shey , Vice President, Enabling Platforms

, Vice President, Enabling Platforms Andrew Zignani , Senior Analyst, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Wireless Connectivity

Some early predictions on what ABI analysts envision at CES:

AI and voice recognition platforms will continue their momentum.

The automotive revolution gathers pace with more significant moves toward fully autonomous vehicles.

The smart home environment gains more features and functionality.

Connectivity technologies converge on end markets at the same time as they try to differentiate technologically.

If you would like to schedule a press interview or 1:1 business meeting with an ABI analyst, visit www.abiresearch.com/pages/schedule-ces-briefing.

Resources

To learn more about transformative technologies, download the PDF -- 1-Minute Reads for 3 BIG Trends Impacting Each of the 20 Most Compelling Transformative Technologies.

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance for visionaries needing market foresight on the most compelling transformative technologies, which reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams. ABI's own research visionaries take stances early on those technologies, publishing groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms. ABI analysts deliver their conclusions and recommendations in easily and quickly absorbed formats to ensure proper context. Our analysts strategically guide visionaries to take action now and inspire their business to realize a bigger picture. For more information about ABI Research's forecasting, consulting and teardown services, visionaries can contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:





Global

Deborah Petrara Christopher Leary Tel: +1.516.624.2558 Tel: +1.516.624.2544 pr@abiresearch.com pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/276887/abi_research_logo.jpg