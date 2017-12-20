Global Healthcare Packaging Market is Forecasted to Reach $117.2bn by 2028

MUMBAI, December 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Healthcare Packaging Market to 2028 offers comprehensive analysis of the global healthcare packaging market.

Executive Summary

The global pharmaceutical and medical devices market are a combined $1.2 trillion market; the prime requisite in transport and delivery of drugs or medical devices is - packaging. Packaging thus comprises 6% to 10% of the total sales of the healthcare (pharmaceutical and medical devices) market. Both of these markets are forecast to grow in the region of 4% CAGR across 2018-2028. The Healthcare Packaging market value reached $110 billion in 2017 and is estimated to grow in the region of 8% CAGR from 2018 - 2028, which indicates the economic significance of the Healthcare Packaging market.

In the modern age tablets/capsules/liquids are packaged in small glass or plastic bottles, blister packs or in large volume glass bottles. With the commercialisation of Biologics/Biosimilars; with the change in disease pattern globally from infectious to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), and the rise in selfadministered drugs, especially in the home-healthcare management of NCDs such as Diabetes, Autoimmune Diseases, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Biologics and Vaccinations - packaging such as prefilled syringes, inhalers, ampoules, and vials are witnessing an increased demand. Trends such as telemedicine and 'Point-Of-Care' diagnostics, calls for the suitable transport and distribution of such diagnostic aids - the 'Point-Of-Care' diagnostics (along with other medical devices such as Implants) are appropriately packaged and transported in thermoformed containers, hence the demand for clamshell packs and thermoformed trays.

Healthcare Packaging Market Drivers include:

Non-Adherence driven development - compliance packaging / Track & Trace

Growing OTC sector

Increasing purchasing power parity of consumers

Increasing global NCD population



Restraints include:

Stringent regulations

Infrastructural Challenges - distribution networks

Generic Medicine growth - Expert Opinion

The Healthcare Packaging Market to 2028, also benefits from 3 exclusive interviews with representatives from;

Gerresheimer

DuPont (Tyvek)

Key Companies Covered:

Gerresheimer

DuPont (Tyvek)

Bemis Healthcare Packaging

Becton Dickinson & Co

Sonoco Thermosafe

Sproxil

Unither Pharmaceuticals

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

These leading, in the field, experts offer exclusive insight into the Healthcare Packaging sector; how they see the market currently, which geographical areas will witness growth and which sub sectors face perhaps face an uncertain growth trajectory.

