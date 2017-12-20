Amniocentesis Needle Market Worth 172.8 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research "Amniocentesis Needle Market By Type (Smaller Than 100 Mm, 100 - 150 Mm, Larger Than 150 Mm), Procedure (Amniocentesis, Amnioreduction, Fetal Blood Transfusion, Amnioinfusion), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics) - Global Forecast To 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 172.8 million by 2022 from USD 150.6 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.8%. Factors driving the growth of this market include the high accuracy of amniocentesis, increase in the median age of first-time motherhood, and increasing prevalence of congenital disorders.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 74 market data Tables and34 Figures spread through 132 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Amniocentesis Needle Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/amniocentesis-needle-market-18541768.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

100-150 mm segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017

By type, the Amniocentesis Needles Market is classified into needles of length 100-150 mm, larger than 150 mm, and smaller than 100 mm. The 100-150 mm segment is expected to lead the global Amniocentesis Needles Market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the wide use of these needles on account of their optimal length.

The amniocentesis segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

By procedure, the market is segmented into amniocentesis, amnioreduction, fetal blood transfusion, amnioinfusion, and cordocentesis. The amniocentesis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Amniocentesis Needles Market in 2017. Increasing burden of chromosomal disorders, increasing maternal age & BMI, and high reliability of the amniocentesis technique are the major factors responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

Download PDF Brochure@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=18541768

Hospitals are estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the Amniocentesis Needles Market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, and other end users. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Amniocentesis Needles Market during the forecast period. The presence of expert personnel and advanced medical equipment in hospitals are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the Amniocentesis Needles Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the Amniocentesis Needles Market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as increasing number of programs to promote prenatal diagnosis, rapid economic development, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region as compared to other regions.

Speak To Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=18541768

Key players in the Amniocentesis Needles Market include Medtronic (Ireland), BD (US), CooperSurgical (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Smiths Medical (US), Medline (US), Cook Medical (US), Laboratoire CCD (France), Biopsybell (Italy), RI.MOS. (Italy), TSUNAMI MEDICAL (Italy), and Rocket Medical (UK).

Browse Related Reports:

Needles Market by Type (Conventional (Bevel, Vented) & Safety), Product (Suture, Blood Collection, Insufflation), Material (Stainless Steel, Plastic), Delivery Mode (IV, IM, Hypodermic), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/needles-market-223979930.html

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market by Instruments (Ultrasound, NGS, PCR, Microarray), Consumables, Method (FCMB, cf-DNA), Application (Trisomy, Microdeletion, Genetics, Rh factor) & End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Labs) - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market-145607690.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/medical-devices

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets