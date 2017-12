BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's business confidence unexpectedly dropped for the first time in three months in December with deterioration across the board, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Wednesday.



The business confidence index fell to 0.1 from 1.6 in November. Economists had forecast further improvement to a score of 2.



The loss of confidence has affected all branches of activity surveyed, the bank said.



