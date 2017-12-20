The Villanueva III projects, part of the 754 MW Villanueva complex, has started to inject power to the Mexican grid nine months ahead of schedule. Part of the solar park is still under construction by Italian energy company Enel.

The solar park Villanueva III has started delivering power to Mexico's grid, according to a statement released by the Mexican government on its website on Monday.

The government said the solar park has so far generated an average of 4.18 MWh and has reached a maximum of 11.74 MWh. The solar facility, the capacity of which is expected to be raised to 250 MW ...

