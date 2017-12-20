The Dutch shipment company and the Singapore-based coal trader will begin providing the global solar industry with specialty metallurgical coals.

Europees Massagoed Overslagbedrijf (EMO) B.V., a Netherlands-based subsidiary of HES International B.V., which is one of Europe's dry bulk goods and transhipment companies, and JERA Trading, a Singapore-based major coal trader, have announced they will jointly enter the specialty coal market for the production of silicon for the global solar industry.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Dutch company will provide transshipment, storage and manufacturing facilities, and expertise at its location in Rotterdam port, while ...

