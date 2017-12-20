The new 300 MW project is being planned by UK-based Solarcentury, Spanish developer Genia Global Energy, and France's solar company Canopy.

The Department of Energy and Infrastructures of the Spanish southern region of Extremadura has signed a memorandum of understanding with an international consortium formed by UK solar developer Solarcentury, Spanish company Genia Global Energy and French renewable energy company Canopy Energies for the development of a 300 MW solar power plant in the province of Cáceres.

The facility is planned to be located near the municipality of Talayuela and to be built at a cost of around €1800 million. The project will require a surface of about 830 hectares and the construction of a substation ...

