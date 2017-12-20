Royal Pretzels Moving to the BODY WORLDS Museum in Heidelberg, Germany

HEIDELBERG, Germany, December 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Royal Pretzels,shaped by Prince William and Duccess Kate during their visit to Heidelberg in summer of 2017 can now be admired at the BODY WORLDS Museum in Heidelberg.To preserve these unique specimens permanently, theroyal pretzelswere plastinated by Gunther von Hagens' team of experts.

BODY WORLDS curator Dr.Angelina Whalley celebrated the introduction of the pretzels to the BODY WORLDS museum yesterday: "We are proud and very happy that we not only were able to plastinate the pretzels, but also to win the charity auction," says Whalley. The auction amount of € 2,355.67 now will go to children and families in need.

Plastinating food items is not part of Gunther von Hagens' (72) every day routine. "However, the individual steps of plastinating a pretzel are similar to those we employ when plastinating human specimens," says plastinator von Hagens, adding: "Water and fat contained in the specimen are replaced by polymer under vacuum conditions. In order to be sure that we would be using the perfect polymer mixture, we ran a number of trial plastinations before actually working on the royal pretzels."

