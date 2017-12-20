

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk accidentally tweeted his cell phone number on Tuesday, which was briefly visible to millions of his followers on Twitter.



Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and SpaceX, sent his personal phone number in a public tweet to John Carmack, the chief technology officer of Oculus VR. Oculus is a virtual reality company owned by Facebook (FB).



'Do you have a sec to talk? My cell is .....,' Musk wrote, according to screenshots of the tweet.



Musk might have intended to send the tweet as a private direct message to Carmack. However, Musk's private cell phone number was briefly visible to his 16.7 million followers on Twitter.



However, Musk quickly deleted the tweet. Callers to the number were greeted by a recorded message from the 2005 Playstation 2 video game 'God of War.'



'By the Gods you've done it. Somehow you've found your way here to me. I offer you my congratulations and my respect,' the message begins.



It was not clear why Musk wanted to talk to Carmack, who joined Oculus in August 2013 and stayed with the company after it was acquired by Facebook in 2014.



Musk has stated that the goals of Tesla and SpaceX revolve around his vision to change the world and humanity.



Musk said in October that his Boring Company will compete to fund, build and operate a high-speed Loop connecting O'Hare International Airport to downtown Chicago.



In September, Musk unveiled ambitious plans to establish a human base on Mars by 2024 and land at least two cargo missions on the red planet just five years from now.



