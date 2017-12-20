The "Global Millimeter Wave and Microwave RF Transceiver Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global millimeter wave and microwave RF transceiver market to grow at a CAGR of 11.56% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Millimeter Wave and Microwave RF Transceiver Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing applications of IoT. IoT is one of the fastest-growing markets worldwide. It is estimated that a total of 33 billion devices will be connected through IoT by 2021, generating a total of about 50 trillion GB of data. IoT enables devices to collect data using sensors and actuators and transmit data to a centralized location on a real-time basis.
According to the report, one driver in the market is deployment of next-generation LTE wireless networks. The increase in data consumption has led to the adoption of next-generation LTE networks, such as LTE and LTE advanced. The growing consumption of mobile data has resulted in the growth of commercial networks, making LTE the fastest-developing mobile technology.
Specific bands have been designated for LTE. However, they vary from one carrier to another. For instance, iPhone 6s from Verizon Communications uses different bands compared with iPhone 6s from AT&T. The use of multiple bands that are often widely spaced from one another causes LTE and 3G interference from different RF sources.
Market trends
- Growing applications of IoT
- Introduction of coax transceiver chip
- Growth in technological convergence
- Advent of WCC communication
- Era of wearable technology
- Telecom firms demonstrating an inclination toward millimeter wave solutions
Key vendors
- Broadcom
- MediaTek
- Microchip Atmel
- Qorvo
- Qualcomm Technologies
- Skyworks Solutions
Other prominent vendors
- Analog devices
- Cisco
- GCT Semiconductor
- Lime Microsystems
- Microsemi
- NVIDIA
- NXP Semiconductors
- Phi Microtech
- Silicon Motion
- Spreadtrum Communications
- STMicroelectronics
- Texas Instruments
