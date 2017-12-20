Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Report 2017

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Bone Growth Stimulator Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global bone growth stimulator market is expected to reach USD 1,397.6 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

Bone growth stimulator is a supplemental form of therapy worked on the potential generated by bones to enhance the body's natural healing process. This can be used as an alternative to bone surgeries to provide easy access and minimal complications during surgeries with reduction of patient non-compliance.

Growing geriatric population with the prevalence of orthopaedic issues and rising preference for stimulation treatments are the key market drivers covered in the report which will support the industry growth during the forecast period. However, complications associated with the use of bone morphogenetic proteins (BMP) and unfavorable reimbursement scenario related to bone growth stimulators hinders the growth of the market to some extent.

The global bone growth stimulator market report offers an extensive outlook on the various segments of the market. This market studied in the report is majorly segmented by product (bone growth stimulation devices, bone morphogenetic proteins, and platelet rich plasma), application (spinal fusion surgeries, delayed union & non-union fractures, oral and maxillofacial surgeries, and others), end user (hospitals & clinics, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations, and home care).

The report further provides an extensive detail on the each segment and sub-segment covered in the report. For instance, the report briefly talks about the dynamics of the various applications of bone growth stimulators including spinal fusion surgeries, delayed union & non-union fractures, oral and maxillofacial surgeries, and others. Each application segment further briefly talks about the trends impacting the growth of these markets and the benefits involved with the use bone growth stimulators in these surgeries to improve overall treatment.

In addition, the report further gives an extensive outlook on various healthcare facilities served by the bone growth stimulator. These healthcare settings include hospitals & clinics, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations, and home care. These end user segments further briefly talks about the trends impacting the growth of these markets and the benefits involved with the use bone growth stimulator in these verticals to improve overall efficiency and outcomes of the orthopaedic surgeries for less painful and invasive treatment.

Scope of the report



Market by Product

Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

External Bone Growth Stimulator

Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Devices

Capacitive Coupling Devices

Combined Magnetic Field Devices

Implanted Bone Growth Stimulators

Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

Platelet Rich Plasma

Market by Application

Spinal Fusion Surgeries

Delayed Union & Non-union Bone Fractures

Oral and Maxillofacial Bone surgeries

Others

Market by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Home Care



Companies Mentioned



Altis Biologics (Pty) Ltd ( South Africa )

) Arthrex Inc. (U.S.)

Bioventus Inc. (U.S.)

DJO Global Inc. (U.S.)

Harvest Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

ISTO Biologics (U.S.)

ITO CO. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

Medtronic plc ( Ireland )

) Orthofix International N.V. (U.S.)

Ossatec Benelux Ltd. (Netherland)

Regen Lab SA ( Switzerland )

) Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

