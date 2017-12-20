Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2017) - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) announces results for drilling completed on the jointly-owned Milligan West property (Serengeti: 56.3%, Fjordland Exploration Inc: 43.7%), located 75 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James in north-central British Columbia, and four kilometres west of the currently producing Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine.

Drilling at Milligan West in 2017 totalled 1,256 metres in three holes targeting zones identified by interpretation of the 2016 Induced-Polarization (IP) survey data, earlier property-wide geophysical surveys, and short drill holes completed by previous workers. Encouraging results were intersected within skarnified volcaniclastic tuff and feldspar-porphyry dykes, including 1.12 g/t gold, 0.70 g/t silver and 0.14% copper over 2.0 metres in MW-17-02, with maximum gold and silver values reaching 1.57 g/t over 1.5 metres, and 33.50 g/t over 3.1 metres, respectively.

The 2017 Milligan West program added significantly to the understanding of the local geology and has led to the identification of an untested near-surface geophysical target area approximately one kilometre to the north of the 2017 drill holes. The newly identified geophysical target area is coincident with historical copper-, zinc- and gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies, which lie directly on trend with the Mt. Milligan - Heidi Lake sulphide system to the east. Although the nature of mineralized intercepts from 2017 are discontinuous, the program confirmed that mineralization at Milligan West is associated with hydrothermal intrusive activity, and Fjordand remains optimistic in the potential for the property to host a significant mineralized system.

Notable intersections from the 2017 drilling program as well as associated geological observations are included in the table below.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Geological Context MW-17-01 164.0 167.0 3.1 0.23 33.50 0.01 Sericite-carbonate-quartz altered feldspar-porphyry dyke 295.0 301.1 6.1 0.35 0.25 0.01 Sericite-chlorite-carbonate-quartz altered argillite 371.2 374.3 3.0 0.38 0.10 0.01 Sericite-chlorite-carbonate-quartz altered ash tuff MW-17-02 160.0 192.0 32.0 0.10 0.37 0.01 Chlorite-sericite altered agglomerate including 187.8 189.3 1.5 1.57 0.30 0.01 Quartz-sericite-chlorite altered feldspar porphyry dyke 264.3 267.3 3.0 0.03 15.60 0.02 Sericite-chlorite-carbonate-quartz altered argillite 300.0 302.0 2.0 1.12 0.70 0.14 Chlorite-epidote-carbonate skarn altered ash tuff MW-17-03 No Significant Intercepts



Notable drill hole intersections from the 2017 Milligan West drilling program

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large scale potentially economic deposits located in Canada. For further information visit Fjordland's website at www.fjordlandex.com.

