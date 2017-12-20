Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, today announced that High Hampton Inc. (CSE: HC) has engaged CFN Media to conduct a four-month investor and market visibility program beginning on December 18, 2017.

"High Hampton is deploying its cultivation, regulatory and capital formation expertise into the US cannabis markets. Its California cultivation property in Coachella sets it apart from many other aspiring growers and producers in the state," said Frank Lane, President of CFN Media. "We are pleased to be working with the company as it prepares for growth with its expanded footprint in California ahead of the state's legalization of adult-use cannabis in January 2018."

"We are looking forward to introducing High Hampton to a large and diverse investor base with the help of the CFN team," said David E. Argudo, CEO of High Hampton Holdings Corp. "This is the right time to engage with a reputable media network to increase our exposure as we are nearing active operations with our CoachellaGro asset."

CFN Media will leverage its extensive reach to mainstream and cannabis-focused investors and media across North America to attract high-quality investors to High Hampton while elevating the company's financial brand.

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to the worldwide cannabis industry, helps marijuana companies attract investors, capital, and publicity. Private, pre-public and public marijuana companies in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

The company launched in June of 2013 to initially serve the growing universe of publicly traded marijuana companies across North America. Today, CFN Media is also the digital media choice for the emerging brands in the space.

About High Hampton Inc.

High Hampton Holdings is a cannabis sector investment company focused on opportunities in California. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, CoachellaGro Corp., is a California corporation focused on the development of a 10.8-acre property situated in the proposed cannabis industrial park located in Coachella, California. CoachellaGro is in the application process for a conditional use permit for development of a full-service production facility in order to serve third party state licensed medical marijuana operators. The City of Coachella has been progressive in setting up city ordinance that sets aside 90 acres within which will be a legal framework for the cultivation, production, extraction and transportation of cannabis. The complex is intended to contain all the necessary; security, infrastructure, equipment, labour and skilled management, supplies and ancillary services for a closed loop production process flow.

