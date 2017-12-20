

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UniFirst Corp. (UNF) announced that it appointed Shane O'Connor as the company's next Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 5, 2018.



O'Connor, 43, is a Certified Public Accountant and worked at UniFirst from 2005 - 2016, most recently in the role of Corporate Controller which he was promoted to in 2009. In 2016, Mr. O'Connor left UniFirst to take the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Unidine Corporation, a leader in dining management services. Mr. O'Connor rejoins UniFirst to fill the role of CFO, previously held by UniFirst's President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven Sintros.



Prior to joining UniFirst in 2005, Mr. O'Connor worked as a manager with Ernst & Young LLP in their Boston offices. Mr. O'Connor attended Clarkson University, where he earned a Masters of Business Administration in Finance, and the University of Notre Dame, where he received a Masters of Professional Accountancy.



