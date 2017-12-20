The "Global Smart Farming Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global smart farming market to grow at a CAGR of 12.24% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Smart Farming Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Smart farming is the application of modern information and communication technologies (ICT) in agriculture to increase crop production. In smart farming, most modern systems are used for gaining continuous sustainability, along with achieving the best of quality, quantity, and return on investment. Smart farming uses a range of technologies that include global positioning system (GPS), sensors, controllers, light emitting diode (LED) lights, software, and so on to enhance the yield of crops.

According to the report, one driver in the market is availability of low-cost cloud services encourages farmers to adopt smart farming. Currently, farming applications are increasingly moving to the cloud system, with farmers aiming at benefits in terms of better data access, availability of information, synchronization in different farming activities, and storage of valuable information. In smart farming, sensors and other monitoring tools are of great importance as they collect information about the soil, crop health, and environmental conditions that might affect the crops. The vast amount of information generated by these monitoring devices is collected in the cloud so that farmers can get easy access to the information they need.

Key vendors

AGCO

Ag Leader Technology

DICKEY-john

John Deere

Raven Industries

Other prominent vendors

Auroras

Farmers Edge

Iteris

PrecisionHawk

Precision Planting

Trimble

