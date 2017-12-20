Global Seed Treatment Market, 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global seed treatment market is expected to reach USD 4,566.1 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

In order to fulfill the food demand of growing population, advanced productive agricultural materials are required. Over the last several decades, there have been tremendous efforts to improve agricultural yields through various new technologies. Seed treatment refers to the application of chemical or biological product to the seed prior to sowing in order to suppress, control or repel pathogens, insects, and other pests that attack seeds, seedling or plants.

The global seed treatment market is mainly driven by factors such as its low cost, growing need to increase crop yield and quality, wide range of benefits of seed treatment, reduction of arable land, and reduced risk of exceeding minimum residue level. However, stringent government regulations hamper the growth of this market to some extent.

The global seed treatment market is mainly segmented by type (chemical and biological), by formulation (liquid form and dry form), by application techniques (coating, dressing, and pelleting), and by crop type (cereals & grains, oilseeds, and other crops). The cereals & grains market is further segmented into corn, wheat, and other cereals & grains; whereas, oilseeds crops are further segmented into soybean, cotton, and canola.

Geographically, the global seed treatment market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. These regions are further analyzed at a country level with the detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. North America is likely to remain the leading revenue generator in the global seed treatment market in 2016, followed by Latin America and Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to show fastest growth during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Market by Type

Chemical

Insecticide

Fungicide

Others

Biological

Market by Formulation

Liquid

Dry

Market by Application Techniques

Coating

Dressing

Pelleting

Market by Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Corn

Wheat

Other Cereals

Oilseeds

Soybean

Cotton

Canola

Other Crops



Companies Mentioned



ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd

Arysta LifeScience Corporation (Platform Specialty Products)

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience AG

Croda International Plc

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

FMC corporation

Monsanto Company (Part of Bayer)

Nufarm Limited

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

Syngenta (Subsidiary of ChemChina)

Tagros Chemicals India Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

UPL Limited

