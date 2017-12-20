A Market Report on CEO Performance Problems - Failure to Address Key Issues Harms Company Prospects

MUMBAI, December 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The CEO (chief executive officer) is the most influential figure in a company: a bad one can wreck a company; a good one makes sound business decisions, propelling their company to success. Yet there are several significant problems with how leading companies treat the role. Not only are performance problems common, but too much emphasis is also placed on the CEO. Too often companies suffer from problems relating to CEOs which are avoidable. Correcting issues will pay dividends over the long-term. Bharat Book Bureau announces the addition of the report "CEO performance problems - Failure to address key issues harms company prospects" to its offering.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130128/590935 )



Key Questions Answered:



- How do scandals happen under powerful CEOs?

- How can entrepreneurs become successful CEOs?

- Do CEOs have too much influence?

- Why should companies have CEO succession plans?



Scope:

- Explores the validity of CEO pay

- Analyses the transition from founder to CEO

- Looks at the power wielded by CEOs

- Assesses how scandals can be traced back to CEOs

Case Study on the following companies:

- Volkswagen

- Wells Fargo

- Samsung

Get a sample page of The CEO performance problems Market Report:

https://www.bharatbook.com/request-sample/749897

Reasons to buy:

Despite lucrative remuneration packages, experience and extensive range of power, several CEOs of major businesses have missed brewing scandal - indeed, in many instances the management philosophy of a CEO has been the root cause of scandal.

Blind faith in the decision-making abilities of CEOs represents a significant problem for the future prosperity of many companies. Not only that, but stock markets can share faith, inciting jumpy behavior regarding the value of a firm depending on the likelihood of a CEO departing or staying.

To know more about report and who is it suited for, head over to:

https://www.bharatbook.com/business-market-research-reports-749897/ceo-performance-problems-harms-company-prospects.html

About Bharat Book Bureau:

Bharat Book Bureauis the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports , business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you.

Contact us:

Bharat Book Bureau

W: www.bharatbook.com

E: info@bharatbook.com

P: +91-22-27810772 / 27810773



LinkedIn :http://www.linkedin.com/company/bharat-book-bureau

Twitter :https://twitter.com/researchbook

Blog :https://www.bharatbook.com/blog/

