Cooper Tire announced today that the Cooper Evolution H/T, an all-season highway tire for the U.S. market, and the Mastercraft Courser Sport 100, an ultra-high performance tire for drivers in Asia, have earned 2017 GOOD DESIGN awards from The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies for their design excellence. The winning tires were selected from several thousand entries spanning more than 55 countries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220005494/en/

The Cooper Evolution H/T, an all-season highway tire for the U.S. market, has earned a 2017 GOOD DESIGN award. The GOOD DESIGN award is one of the world's most prestigious and longest-standing design award programs recognizing the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs produced around the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

The GOOD DESIGN award is one of the world's most prestigious and longest-standing design award programs recognizing the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs produced around the world. The award is based on criteria including innovative design, new technologies, form, materials, construction, concept, function, utility, energy efficiency and sensitivity to the environment.

"Earning GOOD DESIGN awards for products in the U.S. and China is testament to Cooper's global design excellence," said Chuck Yurkovich, the company's Senior Vice President of Global Research Development. "This is the fifth consecutive year a Cooper product has earned this prestigious honor, and we are proud to have been selected once again for these great tires."

Cooper's Evolution H/T, which earlier in the year was named a New Product Award winner at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas, is an all-season highway tire offering quality performance, superior handling and a comfortable ride. Among the tire's features is Cooper's proprietary 3D Micro-Gauge siping to help maintain wet traction and stability as well as a silica compound to improve grip and handling in both wet and dry conditions and to displace heat to keep the tire cooler. The silica compound also helps shorten braking distance and improve fuel efficiency. The Evolution H/T is quiet, with tread elements uniquely positioned to minimize tire noise, and its tread profile provides even wear and long tread life. The tire also boasts strong hydroplane resistance due to wide water channels that efficiently evacuate water from the tread area. The Evolution H/T offers a 60,000-mile warranty and is available in 28 popular sizes.

The Mastercraft Courser Sport 100 offers ultra-high performance capability for sport utility vehicles. The tire is optimized for excellent highway handling, superior stability and wet grip. With an asymmetric tread design and wide-line shoulders, the Courser Sport 100 offers precise handling at high speeds. The tire has unique four-wide circumferential groves that provide biting grip to the road to reduce hydroplaning and improve wet traction. The Courser Sport 100 is engineered to offer a quiet ride, comfortable ride. The tire is available in 12 sizes.

About Cooper Tire Rubber Company

Cooper Tire Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220005494/en/

Contacts:

Cooper Tire Rubber Company

Megan James, 419-424-4251

majames@coopertire.com