The global rubber marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220005284/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global rubber market 2017-2021 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global rubber market by type (synthetic rubber and natural rubber) and by application (tires and non-tires). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Market driver: growing demand for rubber in APAC

APAC accounted for the largest market for rubber consumption in 2016 and is expected to be the fastest growing market for rubber consumption during the forecast period. Countries such as Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Thailand, and China will also witness a high rubber consumption. Indonesia and Malaysia are the major markets for natural and synthetic rubbers. The high production of natural rubber in these countries is expected to increase the growth of the rubber market. The rising demand for tires in the automotive sector is a major factor that is encouraging the growth of the rubber market in APAC.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: bio-based tires helping market growth

The tires used in automotive vehicles are going to be bio-based during the forecast period. There is a great turmoil in the rubber industry to manufacture automotive vehicle tires made from renewable raw materials.

According to Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for plastics, polymers, and elastomers research, "Companies such as DuPont have been working on the use of renewable raw materials, which can be used to manufacture tires. DuPont Industrial Biosciences is working to develop a product known as BioIsoprene, which is a bio-based alternative for petroleum-derived isoprene. BioIsoprene can be used to produce synthetic rubber, which is regarded as an alternative for natural rubber and other elastomers."

Market challenge: fluctuating raw material prices for synthetic rubber

Synthetic rubber is manufactured by refining crude oil to naphtha and natural gas. These are derived from the fractional distillation of petroleum products. With price fluctuations in the crude oil market, the manufacturing cost of synthetic rubber will fluctuate and have a significant impact on the price of rubber in the global market. The decline in the oil prices has compelled the vendors operating in the market to implement various strategies in the form of cost-cutting measures and other implications.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Key vendors in the market

Bridgestone

ExxonMobil

MICHELIN

Sri Trang Agro-Industry

The Dow Chemical Company

The major vendors in the global rubber market have a global presence. Their products are used in various applications, such as automotive industry. Vendors focus on manufacturing products that comply with the fluctuation of crude prices. These vendors have manufacturing facilities located around the world and have operational capacities through strategic partnerships.

Get a sample copy of the global rubber market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing plastics, polymers, and elastomers research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220005284/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com