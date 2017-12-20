Maintenance update External Test System 3



On December 21, External Test system 3 will be upgraded to January 2, 2018 configuration. An extended maintenance window will be used and Ext3 will be available for testing on the upgraded configuration from December 22. All users, participants and Trader ID set up will remain.



Maintenance update External Test System 1



On December 28, External Test system 1 will be upgraded to January 2, 2018 configuration. An extended maintenance window will be used and Ext1 will be available for testing on the upgraded configuration from December 29. All users, participants and Trader ID set up will remain. For ongoing testing it should be noted that all historical trades and positions will be removed.



For technical questions, please contact: Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750



For general questions on the notice, please contact: Technical Relations Anders Bergström anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7364



