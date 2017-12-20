HMS Networks AB: HMS Networks AB: Clarification of press release on repurchase of shares

With reference to the press release entitled "HMS Networks Board of Directors has resolved to repurchase shares", published December 12, 2017 at 13.00 CET, the company wishes to clarify that the Board's decision also includes the possibility to repurchase shares through block trades.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 709-17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 707-72 29 83

This information is such that HMS Networks AB (publ) is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 16:00 CET on December 20, 2017.

HMS Networks AB (publ) is the leading independent supplier of products for industrial communication and remote management. Reported sales reached SEK 952 m in 2016. Development and manufacturing take place at the headquarter in Halmstad, Sweden, and in Nivelles Belgium, Igualada, Spain and in Ravensburg, Germany. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Belgium, Germany, Spain, India, Italy, Japan, UK and USA. HMS employs approximately 500 people and develops and manufactures solutions for connecting automation devices and systems to industrial networks under the Anybus, IXXAT and Intesis brand and products for remote solutions and control under the eWON brand. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

