HONG KONG, Dec 20, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) announced the formation of the HKTDC Belt and Road Committee today. The Committee, comprising leading figures from various sectors, aims to establish Hong Kong's position as a commercial and information hub for the Belt and Road by promoting and facilitating investment and business opportunities. Through its five working groups targeting different markets and business sectors, the Committee will implement a comprehensive and targeted programme to engage various sectors to participate in Belt and Road development and share in the potential benefits presented by the Initiative.Vincent HS Lo, Chairman of the HKTDC and the HKTDC Belt and Road Committee, said: "I am pleased that the HKTDC continues to make progress with our work to promote Hong Kong's role as the commercial hub of the Belt and Road Initiative. I particularly treasure this opportunity to work with such heavyweight community leaders in the Committee. Through this Committee and the working groups, I look forward to achieving tangible results in helping Hong Kong play a significant role in the Belt and Road."Five working groups will be set up under the HKTDC Belt and Road Committee with business and professional leaders from relevant sectors acting as convenors. The working groups will enhance the promotion of Hong Kong's advantages as a commercial and services hub for the Belt and Road to international, Chinese mainland and ASEAN markets, and raise awareness and increase participation of different sectors, including professional services, SMEs, the younger generation, as well as the local and international community at large in the Belt and Road Initiative.- International MarketConvenor:Mr Andrew WeirRegional Senior Partner and Global Chairman of Real Estate and Construction, KPMGAreas of focus:To promote Belt and Road opportunities to global investors, project owners and business professionals; to help Hong Kong companies capitalise on Belt and Road opportunities in the international market- Chinese Mainland & ASEANConvenor:Dr Jonathan KS ChoiChairman, Sunwah GroupAreas of focus:To engage Hong Kong businesses (including services providers) to build sector-to-sector connections in ASEAN; to foster cooperation between Hong Kong companies and investors from Guangdong and other mainland provinces and cities- Professional ServicesConvenor:Mr Nicholas HoDeputy Managing Director, hpaAreas of focus:To facilitate the participation of Hong Kong professional services industries in Belt and Road projects through outbound missions, networking-building and the HKTDC Belt and Road Portal; to showcase Hong Kong's professional services advantages to global business communities- SMEs & Younger GenerationConvenor:Mr Jason ChiuCEO, cherrypicks LtdAreas of focus:To promote and foster participation of young professionals in the Belt and Road Initiative; to help start-ups and SMEs expand their business to Belt and Road markets- PR & CommunicationsConvenor:Prof Frederick MaChairman, MTR Corporation LtdAreas of focus:To raise awareness and understanding of the Belt and Road Initiative among Hong Kong businesses and the general public; to highlight Hong Kong's role and advantages as a commercial hub for the Belt and Road to the international business audienceAndrew Weir, Convenor of the International Market Working Group and Regional Senior Partner and Global Chairman of Real Estate and Construction, KPMG, said: "The HKTDC has been promoting the Belt and Road Initiative and Hong Kong's advantages through its overseas trade and investment missions and international conferences such as the Belt and Road Summit. With the establishment of the Committee and working groups, we will enhance the promotion of Belt and Road opportunities to international investors, project owners and business communities. We will also foster international cooperation and help Hong Kong companies capitalise on the business opportunities along the Belt and Road."Dr Jonathan KS Choi, Deputy Chairman of the HKTDC Belt and Road Committee, Convenor of the Chinese Mainland & ASEAN Working Group and Chairman of the Sunwah Group, said: "The ASEAN region has always been an important trading and investment partner of Hong Kong, and collaboration with mainland enterprises is key to Hong Kong companies' participation in Belt and Road development. The working group will strengthen the connection between Hong Kong businesses and their ASEAN counterparts, and promote exchange and cooperation between Hong Kong companies and mainland investors."Nicholas Ho, Convenor of the Professional Services Working Group and Deputy Managing Director of hpa, said: "We will facilitate the participation of Hong Kong professional services providers in Belt and Road projects through the HKTDC's international conferences, investment missions, Belt and Road Portal and business-matching platforms. We will also showcase Hong Kong's advantages as a professional services hub for the Belt and Road."Jason Chiu, Convenor of the SME & Younger Generation Working Group and CEO of cherrypicks Ltd, said: "The working group will explore how to engage young professionals to take part in the Initiative, and support start-ups and SMEs to leverage Belt and Road business opportunities through e-commerce and promotion platforms."Prof Frederick Ma, Deputy Chairman of the HKTDC Belt and Road Committee, Convenor of the PR & Communications Working Group and Chairman of the MTR Corporation Ltd, said: "As the Belt and Road vision is gradually turned into action around the world, the Committee will raise the awareness and understanding of local businesses and the public towards the Belt and Road through communications and public relations work, while also communicating the opportunities presented by the Initiative and Hong Kong's advantages to international audiences."Photo download: http://bit.ly/2CIXSEsAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. 