After filing for insolvency on 14 December, Air Berlin's low-cost unit, Niki, has been allowed to retain its much sought after runway slots until such a time as the Austrian Transport Ministry had completed its examination of the airline's insolvency filing. Niki filed for insolvency after Lufthansa, which was gearing up to purchase most other parts of Air Berlin, decided against picking up Niki in the process, leading to the carrier's entire fleet being grounded, stranding several thousand ...

