Charlie Lee the software engineer, founder of Litecoin has said in a reddit post that he has sold and donated all of his coins during following a 75-fold rally this year. In the post, he said he sold because in the past he had been accused every time he tweeted about Litecoin of trying to influence the price and that he might be doing so for personal benefit. "I have always refrained from buying/selling LTC before or after my major tweets, but this is something only I know. And there will always ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...