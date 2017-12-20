Canon Europe Wins 2017 SAVO SUAGIR Award

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SAVO Group, the leading provider of enterprise-grade sales enablement solutions, today announce Canon Europe as the winner of the 2017 SUAGIR Award.The SUAGIR [SAVO User Alliance Group Innovation Recognition] Awards are an opportunity for SUAG [SAVO User Alliance Group] Members to showcase innovations and proven results established through unique implementations of their SAVO technology.

SAVO Customers submitted their innovations, which were judged based on three criteria: Business Impact, Pioneering Enablement and Unique use of SAVO technology.

The Canon team has successfully implemented SAVO's Sales Enablement technology across 19 countries, with plans to expand to emerging markets in the coming months. As a global company, Canon's strong brand guidelines and sales process are critical to its business, and SAVO helps to ensure that their 3000 sellers stay on brand, using only the most up-to-date images and content. The Canon SAVO implementation also provides sales account teams with a unified collaboration tool for proposal building, along with the simplicity to scale across the Geography.

"We are honored to receive the 2017 SUAGIR Award," says Christina Leimoni, EMEA Senior Sales Enablement Manager, Canon Europe. "One of my favorite parts of the SUAGIR Awards every year is seeing the great things that our peers are doing with their Sales Enablement programs, supported by SAVO's technology. I pick up a few ideas every year on both initiatives as well as ways to use SAVO that our team may not have otherwise thought of. This year, I hope we were able to inspire some new ideas within the Sales Enablement programs of other SUAG members and improve further how we prescribe sales specific content to our Sales teams to drive better results and customer engagement."

The SUAGIR award consists of multiple rounds of submissions, presentations and voting. In the final round, the three finalists presented their innovations to a panel of industry experts.The panel included Matt Heinz (Heinz Marketing), Maryellen Smith (Iron Mountain), Derek Torres (Ryder System), Karen Heitke (CUNA Mutual Group) and Yarun Nahar (Quadient).

"The SAVO User Alliance Group includes real thought leaders in the space who are pushing their business towards initiative-led sales enablement, and the annual SUAGIR awards are a platform for them to showcase their innovations and hard work," said Eric Spatzer, Citrix, SUAG President. "It's great to see fellow Sales Enablement leaders recognized for their efforts.Through SUAG, we have the opportunity to share best practices and network throughout the year - with the SUAGIR award really showcasing all that hard work."

2017 SUAGIR Award Winner

Canon Europe

2017 SUAGIR Award Finalists

Citrix & PTC

2017 SUAGIR Award Nominees

Equifax, Glory, KeyBank, M&T Bank, West

About Canon Europe

Canon Europe is the EMEA arm of Canon Inc., a global provider of imaging technologies and services, and one of the world's most well-recognised and loved brands. Canon Europe has operations in around 120 countries, employs approximately 19,000 people across the region, and contributes about a third of Canon's global revenues annually.

Founded in 1937, Canon has been a leading name in imagery for the past 80 years, and is dedicated to helping people constantly re-imagine what is possible through imaging. From cameras to commercial printers, business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation.

Canon is growing the positive power of imaging technology and services. By delivering social and environmental benefits through our people and products, we are powerfully demonstrating our commitment to our philosophy of Kyosei: living and working together for the common good.

Further information about Canon Europe is available at: www.canon-europe.com

About SAVO

SAVO is the leader in the sales enablement market having pioneered the sales enablement category in 1999 and currently leading the consolidation of the space with its latest acquisition of KnowledgeTree. SAVO provides the most insightful, prescriptive and secure sales enablement platform for global use, delivering content to sellers within the context of their selling situation. With SAVO, companies achieve their revenue initiatives by aligning their sales, marketing and operations to work together with focus on the customer and greater results in the field. Learn about how more than one million sales and marketing professionals leverage SAVO today atwww.savogroup.com.

