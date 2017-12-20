TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/17 -- Allied Properties REIT (TSX: AP.UN) today announced that it has closed the previously announced sale of its portfolio of five properties in Winnipeg. The portfolio was comprised of 343,083 square feet of GLA represented a negligible component of Allied's net rental income.

About Allied

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Its objectives are to provide stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders and to maximize unitholder value through effective management and accretive portfolio growth.

