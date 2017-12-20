The latest market research report by Technavio on the global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment marketpredicts a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market by application (150 mm, 200 mm, and 300 mm wafers), by end-user (foundries, memory manufacturers, and IDMs), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market, according to Technavio hardware and semiconductor researchers:

Increase in capital spending: a major market driver

In 2016, the 300-mm segment dominated the market by occupying over 63% share

APAC dominated the global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market with around 71% share in 2016

Applied Materials, EBARA, Lapmaster, and Logitech are the leading players in the market

Increase in capital spending is one of the major factors driving the global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market. One of the main drivers of the global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market is the increased spending by various foundries and IDMs. The increase in the capital spending indicates that foundries are focusing on purchasing new equipment or identifying new production technologies and materials that can be used to produce ICs. The increase in capital spending will drive the growth of the global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market as capital spending will include the purchase of semiconductor equipment for the fabrication of ICs.

APAC: largest semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market in APAC because of the industrial shift toward the fabless business model. The major reason for the growth of the semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market in APAC is the presence of many semiconductor foundries in the region.

According to Chetan Mohan, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment, "Many of these foundries have announced their plans to construct new fabs during the forecast period, which will drive the demand for semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment. Semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment vendors need to manufacture robust machines that can support the increasing production of ICs from 2019 onward."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market is highly competitive as the market is characterized by rapid technological changes. The vendors mainly compete on obtaining a higher market share by increasing the sales of these equipment and the timely delivery of the equipment. The semiconductor industry is highly cyclical, and there is an increase in the demand for ICs, mainly from the automotive, defense aerospace, and industrial application sectors.

