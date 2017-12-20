

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senate Republicans voted early Wednesday morning to approve the first major tax reform legislation in several decades, cutting tax rates for businesses and individuals.



The Senate voted 51 to 48 in favor of the bill known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, with the vote coming down strictly along party lines.



Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., who returned to Arizona earlier in the week as he continues his fight against brain cancer, did not vote.



The vote in the Senate came not long after the House voted 227 to 203 in favor the tax reform legislation on Tuesday.



However, the House will need to re-vote on the bill due to procedural issues related to the reconciliation process in the Senate.



The bill reduces the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent, gives tax breaks to pass-through businesses and includes provisions intended to encourage domestic business investment.



The legislation also reduces tax rate for most individuals, although the tax cuts for individuals are set to expire.



Ahead of the vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., claimed the bill will provide much-needed relief to middle-class families and small businesses and will set America on a trajectory toward more opportunity and greater prosperity.



While GOP lawmakers argue reductions in the tax rates for businesses and individuals will boost economic growth, Democrats claim the legislation will give tax cuts to the wealthy at the expense of the middle class.



