Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand for Finishing Chemicals

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global functional textile finishing agents market to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing use of nanotechnology in textiles. The applications of nanotechnology in textiles are rapidly increasing due to its significant properties. Nanotechnology has a high potential for profitable applications in cotton and textile fabrics. The application of nanotechnology in textile manufacturing increases the durability of fabrics, enhances their hygienic properties, and increases comfort.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for finishing chemicals. The demand for functional textile finishing agents is growing at a steady rate. This growth can be attributed to the fact that these finishing agents allow garment makers, textile decorators, and textile manufacturers to differentiate their products by adding features such as wrinkle resistance, softness, flame, stains, and oil and water resistance. The functional textile finishing agents market will grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. These chemicals increase the functionality of textiles and assist in laminating, coating, and finishing. In addition, these chemicals can impart soil release and repellent properties, antimicrobial or antifungal properties, and temperature regulation features to textiles.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is toxicity of chemicals in functional textile finishing agents. The use of synthetic chemicals in textile finishing agents results in adverse effects on human health due to their high toxicity. Initially, wrinkle-free finishers were made with phenol formaldehyde condensates or dimethylol urea, which release urea-formaldehyde emissions that are toxic to humans. Formaldehyde is used as a stain resistance, wrinkle resistance, waterproofing, moth-proof, and anti-shrink agent. Toxic effects of formaldehyde include allergy, skin irritation, skin rashes, nausea, and eye and nose irritation.
Key vendors
- BASF
- Bayer
- Huntsman Corporation
- Sumitomo Chemicals
- The Dow Chemical Company
Other prominent vendors
- Archroma
- Evonik Industries
- FCL
- HT Fine Chemical
- KAPP-CHEMIE
- NICCA CHEMICAL
- OMNOVA Solutions
- Organic Dyes and Pigments
- Pulcra Chemicals
- Resil Chemicals
- Rudolf
- The Lubrizol Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7mhtxc/global_functional?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716