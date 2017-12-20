Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand for Finishing Chemicals

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global functional textile finishing agents market to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing use of nanotechnology in textiles. The applications of nanotechnology in textiles are rapidly increasing due to its significant properties. Nanotechnology has a high potential for profitable applications in cotton and textile fabrics. The application of nanotechnology in textile manufacturing increases the durability of fabrics, enhances their hygienic properties, and increases comfort.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for finishing chemicals. The demand for functional textile finishing agents is growing at a steady rate. This growth can be attributed to the fact that these finishing agents allow garment makers, textile decorators, and textile manufacturers to differentiate their products by adding features such as wrinkle resistance, softness, flame, stains, and oil and water resistance. The functional textile finishing agents market will grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. These chemicals increase the functionality of textiles and assist in laminating, coating, and finishing. In addition, these chemicals can impart soil release and repellent properties, antimicrobial or antifungal properties, and temperature regulation features to textiles.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is toxicity of chemicals in functional textile finishing agents. The use of synthetic chemicals in textile finishing agents results in adverse effects on human health due to their high toxicity. Initially, wrinkle-free finishers were made with phenol formaldehyde condensates or dimethylol urea, which release urea-formaldehyde emissions that are toxic to humans. Formaldehyde is used as a stain resistance, wrinkle resistance, waterproofing, moth-proof, and anti-shrink agent. Toxic effects of formaldehyde include allergy, skin irritation, skin rashes, nausea, and eye and nose irritation.

Key vendors

BASF

Bayer

Huntsman Corporation

Sumitomo Chemicals

The Dow Chemical Company

Other prominent vendors

Archroma

Evonik Industries

FCL

HT Fine Chemical

KAPP-CHEMIE

NICCA CHEMICAL

OMNOVA Solutions

Organic Dyes and Pigments

Pulcra Chemicals

Resil Chemicals

Rudolf

The Lubrizol Corporation

