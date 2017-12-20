LONDON, 2017-12-20 16:28 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customisation is the new frontier for luxury goods online, and is now going even further as e-commerce makes bespoke products more accessible. With consumers desiring products configured exactly to their needs and tastes, mass customisation is forecast for extreme growth.



The benefit of this model is that purchase is made before production - a major advantage for businesses that operate in trend-driven sectors like fashion, where consumer demand can be unpredictable.



At the heart of the mass customisation e-commerce trend comes Undandy, the handcrafted, fully customisable dress shoe brand for men.



Without a middle man or bricks and mortar presence, Undandy is the latest disruptive e-commerce footwear brand, with a direct-to-consumer business model offering made-to-order shoes for men that are handcrafted in Portugal and sold at an honest price.



Guided by an online 3D platform, men can customise dress shoes, designing their unique creations in the comfort of their own home or on-the-go, and have them delivered to their door within two weeks.



With the best production time in the market and a unique price/quality ratio, Undandy offers men virtually limitless customisation possibilities, with the freedom to choose every detail imaginable; from the style, model, choice of leather, stitching, laces - even down to engraving on the soles.



Proving just how exponential the growth can be in this sector - in shy of one just year, Undandy has gone from selling 100 shoes a month to over 1,500 in over 100 countries.



Production capabilities withstanding, Undandy has vast potential when it comes to scalability, largely in thanks to its direct-to-consumer approach and global front door.



Each pair of Undandy shoes is handcrafted by third generation cobblers in Portugal's footwear capital Sao Joao da Madeira, using the finest French and Italian leather.



Rafic Daud, co-founder and CEO at Undandy believes this to be the bedrock of the brand: "We are proud to be supporting a community in Portugal that has hundreds of years of expertise and a somewhat overlooked heritage of world class craftsmanship."



By bringing centuries of old craftsmanship to the forefront of the e-commerce, customisation boom, Undandy leverages the best of both worlds - reviving traditional values and appreciation of fine craftsmanship through modern technology.



For more about Undandy and its disruptive entry into the luxury footwear market, read more in the latest edition of European CEO, available in print, on tablet and online now:



www.europeanceo.com



World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.



CONTACT INFORMATION



World News Media Elizabeth Matsangou Editorial Department +44 (0)20 7553 4162 elizabeth.matsangou@wnmedia.com