The global smart elevator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 15% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global smart elevator market by services that include modernization, new deployment, and maintenance. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: growing need for certifications enables energy savings

The need to reduce energy consumption has led the governments in various countries to introduce energy certifications and initiatives that promote lower energy consumption. For instance, the US government has introduced energy certification programs such as Energy Star for various products that aid in reducing energy consumption.

According to Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for construction research, "Energy Star is a voluntary public-private partnership program that was established in 1992 by the US Environmental Protection Agency. The program assists industries and other organizations to monitor, estimate, and lower their energy consumption as well as to evaluate the financial implications of the enhancements in energy performance."

Market trend: increasing need for energy efficiency

Global economic growth has led to an increase in energy demand and global demand for energy is expected to increase by 75% by 2030. Energy shortages are a challenge for organizations. Therefore, they are striving to solve the energy shortage crisis. Energy efficiency is the most effective way of reducing energy consumption because it is much more economical than buying additional power from reserve plants. Thus, enhancing energy efficiency is cheaper and cleaner. As of 2015, there were more than 120 countries that had energy efficiency targets in place and more than 140 countries that had energy efficient systems in place.

Market challenge: capital-intensive nature of the market

The installation of smart elevators is highly expensive because they have many components such as automated access control systems and security systems, which are integrated with smart elevators and increase the total cost of smart elevators when compared to conventional elevators. Moreover, smart elevator manufacturers spend huge sums of money on acquiring the necessary certifications. For instance, for the licensing of elevators, the contractor must pay registration charges, insurance charges, and inspection fees.

Key vendors in the market

Fujitec

KONE

Otis Elevator

Schindler Group

thyssenKrupp

The global smart elevator market is concentrated due to the presence of many well-known manufacturers accounting for a significant share of the market revenue. The key vendors identified in the report are thyssenKrupp, Otis Elevator, KONE, Schindler Group, and Fujitec. These vendors compete based on providing smart elevator installation, modernization services, and maintenance. Additionally, the ability of these vendors to cater to large-scale public infrastructure, residential, and commercial construction projects will help in increasing their market shares during the forecast period.

