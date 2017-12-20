Citi wins top awards for "Bond House" and "Bank for Governments" in IFR Magazine's 2017 awards, as well as awards across debt, equity, derivatives and regional categories; Citi also named "Bank of the Year" in the IFR Asia Review of the Year 2017

Citi (NYSE: C) today announced that it won several top awards in International Financing Review's (IFR) 2017 Awards process, including "Bond House" and "Bank for Governments", as well as "Credit Derivatives House".

Regionally, Citi also won:

Asia Bank of the Year

EMEA Equity House

North America Equity House

US Bond House

North America Financial Bond House

Latin America Bond House

IFR is Thomson Reuters' leading financial industry publication, and its awards are among the most prestigious in the banking industry. The spread of awards across asset classes and geographies reinforces the external recognition Citi enjoys for being among the best universal banks in the world for its clients globally.

"We are extremely honored to receive this recognition from IFR," said Tyler Dickson, Global Head of Capital Markets Origination at Citi. "The broad range of awards spans the globe and capital markets' products and stands as a testament to the hard work of our global team to serve our clients in all regions and sectors."

Dickson added: "We are also excited that many of our issuing clients also won awards." Citi underwrote the $15.7 billion bridge loan and led the equity offering for Becton Dickinson, which won the "Corporate Issuer" award. Citi also served as a top-line bookrunner for Athene's $1.2 billion IPO, which won the "North America IPO" award, and as joint global coordinator and joint bookrunner on Galenica Sante's IPO, which won the "EMEA IPO" award.

For bond house, which Citi won for the second year running, IFR said: "No other bank is as consistent as Citigroup, be it across key markets or products. More international than JP Morgan, better in the US than HSBC, Citigroup outshines its key rivals."

For Citi's dominance in Public Sector work, IFR commended the bank saying: "With a physical presence in almost 100 countries and a coverage list including 60 more, no other bank on the planet comes close to the reach of Citigroup…But it is how the bank leverages that physical network that puts it ahead of the dozens of other investment banks vying for that same work."

In global credit derivatives, Citi was praised for: "retaining its dominant position in flow and embracing the shift to passive investing…" IFR said. "A scramble for yield drove credit default swap indices to record tight levels through 2017. Dealers that had retrenched were lured back as an expansion of central clearing across index and single name CDS opened the door for a more capital-efficient model."

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220005673/en/

Contacts:

Citi

Media Contact:

Shani Halstead, London

+44 207 508 2352