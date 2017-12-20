sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20.12.2017 | 16:46
PR Newswire

Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) Market 2017-2021 with Capita Travel and Events, CWT Meetings & Events, IBTM Events & Interpublic Group of Companies Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The analysts forecast the global meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) market to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE). The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Personalization of guest data. Hotels are coming up with novel ideas and techniques in order to retain their market shares and providing guests with new and innovative services. For example, various hotels link their software with the social media profile of the guest so that when they make a booking for a room and everything is set according to their expectations.

Further, some hotels are also trying to look for VIP guests online and trying to understand what are their preferences. In addition, Four Seasons, a chain of luxury hotels, stores information related the customers' floor, dietary, wine, and newspaper preference for their next visit. They also adjust for travelers arriving very late or early so that they do not have to waste time and can directly start with their plans. This additional attention paid by a hotel to offer their guests personalized services attracts guests to pay another visit to the same hotel.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Digitalization of travel payments. The MICE market is gaining an advantage with the growing digitalization in the majority of sectors globally. With the digitalization of payments, the booking and payment of travel plans have become easy for companies. Companies can carry out the payments in a more secure manner due to the availability of options such as virtual payment options.

Virtual payment enables the users to charge the stay and other expenses to the company without using a credit card, debit card, or net banking. Virtual payment cannot be misused as it is generated for individual use and specific purposes such as paying for a hotel room. It also reduces the threat of theft. Further, the card number can be used a limited number of times; it acts as a unique identifier for a transaction. It is helping the users to limit the payments made from personal accounts. In addition, it helps in reducing the paperwork for an organization as the expenditure data is automatically collected online.

Market trends

  • Acceptance of online travel agencies
  • Personalization of guest data
  • Launch of low-cost airlines
  • Growing demand for leisure travel

Key vendors

  • Capita Travel and Events
  • CWT Meetings & Events
  • IBTM Events
  • Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

Other prominent vendors

  • ATPI
  • BCD Meetings and Events
  • cievents
  • Freeman
  • Grass Roots Meetings and Events
  • Questex

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Type

Part 09: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 10: Customer Landscape

Part 11: Regional Landscape

Part 12: Buying Criteria

Part 13: Decision Framework

Part 14: Drivers And Challenges

Part 15: Market Trends

Part 16: Vendor Landscape

Part 17: Vendor Analysis

Part 18: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3x5cxj/global_meetings?w=5

