LIMA, PERU -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/17 -- Minera IRL Limited ("Minera IRL" or the "Company") (BVLAC: MIRL)(CSE: MIRL)(CSE: MIRL.CN)(CNSX: MIRL) is pleased to announce that it has once again held Christmas parties for the communities surrounding its producing Corihuarmi mine and its flagship Ollachea project, with over 5,000 children in attendance.

"We take great pleasure in continuing this eleven year tradition and our wonderful relationship with our neighbors in these communities. Their support contributes to our own corporate morale, providing inspiration as we continue production at Corihuarmi and our efforts to finalize a new financing package for the Ollachea project", said Diego Benavides, CEO and a director of Minera IRL.

Community leaders, together with all of the Company's recently re-elected directors and its Canadian and Peruvian legal teams, attended the festive Ollachea community party. "As honorary member of the community of Ollachea, I thank my fellow community members for their enthusiasm and our shared confidence in the future of the Ollachea project", added Diego Benavides.

Bernard Pinsky, Q.C., a partner at Clark Wilson, the firm of lawyers representing Minera IRL in Canada, said, "I was very impressed at how Minera IRL has creatively improved the lives of the people of Ollachea by funding and leading cultural clubs, agricultural workshops and teaching farms; they also assist children with free schoolbooks and school utensils".

"Most striking was the Christmas party where everyone in the Ollachea area was invited, and seeing for myself how all the Minera IRL directors, officers and team in attendance personally handed out food and drink to all the guests and literally thousands of age appropriate toys or games to all the children who came. It seems that every person in Ollachea has been touched by the generosity and life improving programs that Minera IRL brings to the community".

In all the communities visited during the Christmas celebrations there were games, competitions and shows. Traditional Peruvian hot chocolate and paneton was served to all attendees and toys were presented to all children present.

Contacts:

Minera IRL Limited

Gerardo Perez

Chairman

+51 1 418-1230



Minera IRL Limited

Diego Benavides Norlander

CEO and Director

+51 1 418-1230



Minera IRL Limited

Carlos Ruiz de Castilla

Chief Financial Officer

+1 778 387 5434



