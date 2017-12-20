African and European focused upstream gas company Sound Energy told investors on Wednesday that preliminary results of a volume certification process at its TE-5 Horst well location on the Tendrara concession had validated its prior in-house estimations of 0.63trn cubic feet of mid-case gross gas originally in place (GOIP). The certification, undertaken by RPS Energy, returned 0.65tcf mid-case GOIP at the TE-5 Horst location and set a recoverable, contingent resource in the vicinity of 0.377tcf. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...