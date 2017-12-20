A.M. Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to "a-" from "a" of California Capital Insurance Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries: Eagle West Insurance Company, Nevada Capital Insurance Company (Reno, NV)and Monterey Insurance Company. All companies comprise Capital Insurance Group (Capital) and are domiciled in Monterey, CA, except where specified. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The rating actions reflect a material decline in Capital's capitalization, resulting from a downturn in underwriting results that were driven by variability in the loss reserve development on prior accident years and coupled with the inherent execution risk that comes with strategic operating changes. Geographic concentration risk in California subjected the group's property catastrophe reinsurance program to be heavily loss-impacted by the active wildfire season. In addition, it exposes the group to competitive market pressures and a challenging legislative and regulatory landscape.

The ratings reflect Capital's balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. Capital's ratings are supported by the group's solid risk-adjusted capitalization and historically solid operating performance of the companies that comprise the group, along with the group's diversified mix of business, local market presence and strong agency relationships.

The positive rating factors are further supported by management's adherence to sound operating fundamentals, as evidenced by its conservative underwriting guidelines and low investment leverage. Additionally, operating results have benefited from steady investment income over the last five years.

Negative rating action could occur if Capital's operating performance falls markedly short of A.M. Best's expectations, resulting in the decline of their risk-adjusted capitalization, or if there were substantial adverse reserve development.

